Miami Club Casinos Epic Tournament is a Superbowl Marathon!

Miami Club Casino is throwing its own tailgate party and getting ready to celebrate the biggest football game of the year with a Superbowl Marathon.

The Superbowl Marathon is the perfect way to score a share of the guaranteed prize pool. The tournament event is a ‘winner take all’ event meaning whatever entry fees are collected this will be split up between the top 10 players.

The player who scores the biggest balance will secure its spot across the leaderboard at Miami Club.

The Superbowl Marathon is running from now through February 15, 2021. The game name is Tailgate Blitz. Entry fees are $5.00 with a start balance of $150.00. There are unlimited rebuy options for $5.00 each once you balance hits $10 or lower.

Are you ready to score a cash prize? Join the Superbowl Marathon today and get started building your own balance. Miami Club is accepting new players including players from the USA. As a matter of fact, they are welcoming new players with an $800 welcome bonus.

Miami Club’s welcome package is split up between the first eight deposits. The first, and subsequent deposits will reach be matched 100% up to $100.