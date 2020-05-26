Microgaming Adds Exclusive Content from Neko Games

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Neko Games, an up-and-coming game design and development studio based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Specialising in creating games with a Latin American twist, Neko Games is on a mission to deliver exciting new video bingo games that transform simple mechanics into thrilling gameplay.

The studio’s first title, Super Showball, is a Brazilian-style 90-ball video bingo game inspired by the traditional Showball bingo game. Delivering medium-to-high volatility action in a mobile-friendly format, Super Showball combines iconic video bingo game elements with new and unique game mechanics, including a mystery prize feature and 4,000x jackpot prize.

Super Showball is live on Microgaming’s content aggregation platform from 26 May 2020, joining hundreds of new games being added throughout the year by the supplier’s diverse roster of exclusive independent studios and content partners.

Leon Thomas, Commercial Director at Microgaming, comments: “Video bingo games are particularly popular in LATAM, and the team at Neko Games have done a tremendous job with their debut title, Super Showball. We are pleased to welcome the studio to our content aggregation platform and look forward to working with them on further diversifying our portfolio for Microgaming customers worldwide.”