Microgaming Announces January 2020 Online Slot Releases

Slot Players are in for a Reel Treat as Microgaming Reveals Action-Packed Month Ahead with New January 2020 Slot Releases

The entire month of January is guaranteed to be exciting with tons of entertainment opportunities for players with the launch of Book of Atem, African Quest, The Incredible Balloon Machine and Double Lucky Line. Microgaming has teamed up with independent gaming studios and third-party gaming development partners for the launch of the new titles.

The new title launch starts with Book of Atem. The ancient Egypt themed 5-reel, 10 payline video slot offers free spins and expanding symbols. Win up to 5,000x your bet when spinning both a wild and scatter. Book of Atem is scheduled to launch the week of January 7th.

Next on the agenda is a Just For The Win Gaming Studio launch titled Double Lucky Line. Scheduled to launch January 14th, Double Lucky Line promises double symbols, double wins, lucky wilds, free spins and more across the 5-reels, 17 paylines.

African Quest is guaranteed to a sure hit with slot players. Triple Edge Studios’ new slot title boasts 1,024 ways to win with Hyperspins, free spins, a 64x multiplier and more. Microgaming hopes to launch African Quest across their platform on January 21st. January 28th get ready to take a flight adventure with the Incredible Balloon Machine. Created by Crazy Tooth Studio, the new game promises the ultimate gaming experience with up to 10x multipliers, WiNCREASE feature and more.