Microgaming Enhances Offering with Inspired Content

ISLE OF MAN – Microgaming has announced the signing of a distribution deal that will see UK-based global games technology company Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE) launch a selection of its premium slots on the supplier’s content aggregation platform.

The agreement will further diversify Microgaming’s slots, virtual sports and table games offering for its global customer base, while also significantly extending the reach of Inspired’s content.

Microgaming’s content aggregation platform provides operators with access to an ever-expanding portfolio of exclusive studio content and top-performing partner games, supplied in more than 20 regulated markets worldwide. Through a single integration, operators can select from over 1,000 online casino titles, including the industry’s largest progressive jackpot network, in addition to a full suite of administration and marketing tools.

Inspired will initially deliver 20 of its most popular online slot titles through Microgaming’s platform, including best performers Anubis Wild Megaways™, Prison Escape™ and Stacked Fire 7s™, with a suite of diverse virtual sports and table games to follow.

James Buchanan, Director of Global Operations at Microgaming, comments: “We are pleased to collaborate with Inspired in a deal that will see us further expand our content offering. Inspired are market leading in the virtual sports sector of the industry and have a very strong regulatory market reach. We are delighted to be adding Inspired’s slot games to our diverse and innovative content offering, with virtual sports and table games to follow. Providing our customers with a rich diversity of high-quality games that deliver ultimate gaming experiences to players is of paramount importance to us. Inspired will help us to achieve that by further enhancing our portfolio of partner games, particularly with the addition of virtual sports content.”

Claire Osborne, Inspired’s Vice President of Interactive, adds: “We’re very excited and proud to get our range of games live on Microgaming’s content aggregation platform. The collaboration with Microgaming will enable us to increase our reach and brand visibility with operators. We look forward to providing Microgaming’s customers with access to our content.”