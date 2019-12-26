Microgaming Goes Live in the Portuguese Market

Microgaming has officially launched in the Portuguese market! The online gaming supplier confirmed the announcement this week saying their entertaining online casino slots are now live with Estoril Sol Digital’s online branded casino.

The entrance into the Portugal market is a continuance of Microgaming’s expansion into key regulated jurisdictions across the globe. Recently, the gaming provider entered the newly reregulated Sweden market and the Czech Republic.

Estoril Sol Digital is one of the most popular and well-known operators, and the very first to receive its Portuguese license. Microgaming’s seamless integration will allow players to access a huge variety of titles with more added frequently.

Microgaming commented on the launch saying how delighted the company is to extend its offering into the Portugal market. Partnering up with Estoril Sol Digital is a thrilling time for the gaming provider and they look forward to offering its engaging and successful gaming titles to the Portuguese players.

Chief Executive for Estoril Sol Digital also commented saying what an exciting time this is for the operator. Through the partnership with Microgaming, their commitment to setting the highest standards in the regulated market and for its brand, is at an all-time high.