Microgaming Strengthens its Aggregated Content Offering this May

ISLE OF MAN – Expanding its diverse library of over 1,000 games, Microgaming announces further game drops this month from its leading content partners.

In addition to supplying an industry-leading portfolio of legendary slots, branded blockbusters, exclusive studio content and record-breaking progressive jackpot games, Microgaming provides over 800+ global gaming brands with an extensive and growing collection of top-performing partner content, with over 240 additional titles earmarked for launch on its platform throughout the year.

The first of those games to be made available for Microgaming customers in May is 2by2™ Gaming’s enchanting new slot game Wizard Of The Woods™ (4 May), which conjures up a host of features, including free spins and the Wizard Magic Feature.

Realistic Games adds two highly playable slots packed with fun and unique features to Microgaming’s content aggregation platform this month in the form of Bank of the Nile (7 May) and Bar-X Game Changer (28 May). Meanwhile, Booming Games will be aiming high with the release of its high volatility, 20-payline slot, Gunspinner (14 May).

Crazy Tooth Studio invites players to witness the elemental power of Lady Earth™ (14 May), developed exclusively for Microgaming. Filled with stunning graphics and energetic gameplay, players can journey across the stars for cosmic wins in this five-reel online slot that includes the RESPIN INSANITY™ feature, and the Lady Earth™ Bonus.

Offering a fresh fruit slot experience, Cheeky Fruits 6 Deluxe (21 May) by Gamevy is a new three-payline slot that will bring a host of engaging features to Microgaming customers.

Microgaming has been at the forefront of the gaming industry for over 25 years, providing its customers with a wealth of quality and innovative content to increase player engagement. The leading supplier and aggregator of online casino software works with a growing network of content partners, having welcomed the likes of LiveG24, Betgames.TV, Tom Horn Gaming and Inspired within the last few weeks alone. These successful collaborations ensure operator access to a premium offering of diverse games, including live dealer content such as the innovative Real Roulette created by Real Dealer Studios, and a host of high-end virtual and instant sports from a wealth of providers, including Leap Gaming, 1X2 Gaming and Kiron Interactive.

Leon Thomas, Commercial Director at Microgaming, comments: “Microgaming continues to grow the diversity and range of its offering with the addition of exclusive and non-exclusive games from its network of 45+ content partners. In May, we will see an assortment of exciting partner titles launch alongside Microgaming’s exclusive studio content, providing our customers with access to a uniquely diverse range of games through a single point of integration.”