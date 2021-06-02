Microgaming’s June 2021 Set to Release Diverse Content in Gaming

ISLE OF MAN, 2 June 2021 – Microgaming is summer ready with a number of exciting new and exclusive releases due to go live this month! There’s a rush of diverse content coming from both independent studios and content partners, showcasing the supplier as the aggregator of choice and offering even more for players to take a spin on.

Closing out the month we have the ice-cold release of Blazing Mammoth™ (30 June) from exclusive studio PearFiction Studios. This cool slot turns up the heat with Microgaming’s EpicStrike™ mechanic where players can win up to 2,000x their bet by collecting the impressive Mammoth symbols when they land on the reels in both the base game and free spins. The more Mammoths that land, the higher the jackpot, and landing three or more Mammoths awards a cash prize and an exciting Stone Age stampede animation! Players will also get the chance to spin the Free Spins Wheel when triggered, where between 10 and 30 free spins are awarded at either a 2X or 3X multiplier.

The legendary Immortal Romance is getting the Mega Moolah treatment in Immortal Romance Mega Moolah™ (24 June), combining Immortal Romance’s thrilling feature-rich free spins and the iconic Mega Moolah jackpot with a twist! The jackpot wheel is triggered randomly during the base game and offers the chance to win one of four jackpots: Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega. Seeding at a mighty €1 million, the jackpot’s top tier regularly pays out seven and eight figure sums.

It’s raining gold in the highly anticipated Hyper Gold™ (22 June), Gameburger Studios’ follow up to the popular Hyper Strike™ released back in January. This dazzling game includes Jumbo Blocks, Win Booster™ technology, Microgaming’s Link&Win™ mechanic, and more! During free spins, Jumbo Blocks are activated with a chance for players to win on every line when each spin lands a 3×3 full Jumbo Block. Players can keep the party vibe going when the Win Booster™ is activated, where the odds of triggering the Link&Win™ are increased.

Next up, players can uncover the myth of Medusa in All41 Studios’ Temple of Medusa (15 June), slithering into action with a Lucky Prize Draw with 5,000x the bet being up for grabs! This scaly slot also includes spreading wilds, where the titular character’s visage represents the wild symbol that lands on reels two, three and four and randomly spreads wilds to any adjacent reels to increase chances to win. If the symbol spreads onto a scatter, it will become a Wild Scatter and act as both a wild and a scatter in the game. When a player lands three scatters, they will be able to select one of four free spins features, including the elusive Mystery Free Spins that randomly awards players five, 10, or 15 free spins plus wilds that expand in any direction.

We’re heading to Asgard to meet Just For The Win’s take on the Norse God of War and protector of heroes in Odin’s Riches (8 June) with cluster pays, Rolling Reels™ and an array of mini features where players can win up to 5,000x their bet. Every cluster win creates a wild symbol and fills up the bonus meter for that round – if a player is on a winning streak and manages to fill up the any of the sections, they’ll discover Odin’s valuable mini features: Wolf’s Hunger, Dragon’s Riches, Serpent’s Wisdom, and Raven’s Flight. If the meter is filled, seven Bonus Rounds will be triggered, and a free mini feature will be added to every spin. Players also have a chance to trigger Odin’s Wilds during the base game when between four and nine wild symbols are placed randomly on the reels to increase the chance of a win on that spin.

Heading to South America, we have Maya U MAX™ (3 June) from Gong Gaming Technologies joining the roster with the headline U MAX™ symbol enlarging the reels to provide a wider range of winning opportunities, along with up to 248,832 ways during free spins.

And finally, we kicked off June with the release of Divine Diamonds (1 June) from Northern Lights Gaming, the studio’s second exclusive release on the Microgaming platform. This glamourous slot gives off a classic vibe and features respins, free spins and the EpicStrike™ mechanic with nine Diamond symbols awarding players 2,000x their bet.

We’ve also got some electric slots joining the Microgaming platform from some of our partners this month, adding even more top content to our aggregation roster. Players can visit Mount Cashmore Dairy Farm in Beef Lightning by Big Time Gaming, with the beefy slot getting a two-week exclusive period via Microgaming from 16 June. Players can raise cows in the base game and then sell them using the amoo-zing Cow Auction Multiplier after landing three scatters to spell “MOO” on the reels. During the auction, players can collect extra spins, more cows and auction bids as well as bronze, silver and gold awards that can award up to 25,000x the stake.

Look out for Dream Machine (29 June) by Golden Rock Studios where players can enter a dream world of magic and wonder with expanding reels, mystery symbols, random wilds and more including seven bonus rounds! Join a group of newt aliens for a trip through the universe in Astro Newt Megaways™ (2 June) from Iron Dog Studio with multipliers, locked reels and up to 235,298 ways to win, and turn up the heat in Valhalla Gold (7 June) from 2by2 Gaming.