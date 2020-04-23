Microgaming’s New Video Slot Golden Princess Now Available at Casinonic Online Casino

Microgaming is well known for releasing new slot machines every month. In April, the new Golden Princess online slot replenishes an impressive collection of Microgaming slot machines.

Microgaming’s new Golden Princess video slot revitalizes the ancient Aztec civilization. The game’s stunning graphics are accompanied by high-quality digital music.

At first glance, it may resemble another online slot of the Aztec civilization, as there are many slots based on the Aztec culture. But it would be a mistake to suppose this. It takes some time to figure out what to expect while playing in this new video slot.

Golden Princess is an online slot with 5 reels and 25 paylines. It has a wild symbol, a scatter symbol and random wild factors, up to 30 free spins, and winnings up to 125,000 coins, so there are many things in the new slot that are worth considering during the game.

Wild symbol

The Golden Princess logo is a wild symbol in this online slot and can appear anywhere on the reels. If this symbol appears in a winning combination, you may get a more valiant prize thanks to the double and triple multiplier in the main game.

Scatter symbol and free spins

The treasure chest is a scatter symbol in this online casino game, and if three or more scatter symbols appear on the reels, the bonus function of free spins will be activated; if more scatter symbols appear, additional bonuses will be activated as well. Three scatter symbols offer 10 free spins, four offer 20 free spins, and five on the active pay line offer the maximum free spins bonus, which is 30 spins. At the beginning of free spins, the reels will turn black to emphasize the action of the slot machine.

Free spins cannot be restarted, but each scatters symbol that appears during the action of the spins can multiply the total number of bets by 10 times allowing a player to win big prizes during one bonus round. Combinations during the free spin bonus make Golden Princess slot machines even more fun.

After each winning spin, you can activate the Risk Game functions. In which you’ll need to choose the color of the card, and if you choose correctly, payments are doubled. You can continue to double your winnings up to 8 times, but the wrong choice can ruin your bet and all winnings earned previously.

The Golden Princess slot machine contains the theme of Aztec culture in all aspects of the game: from the gold lines that divide the bright symbols on the reels to the gold columns that adorn the reels of the slot machine, giving the game a sparkling appearance.

