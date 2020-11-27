Picking the best bookmaker to place bets with can be a hugely challenging task.

There are a number of operators available in the market that each provide punters with a plethora of great options that can further enhance their betting experiences. Whether these be via offers such as providing free bets, deposit bonuses or by providing unrivalled markets compared to the rest of the competition, there is certainly plenty that needs to be thought about.

When forming a list of the best bookmakers in 2020, it is always important to consider all the possible factors that can influence a decision that is being made. Although there are a huge number of things that should be thought about, here are just some of the most important things that need to be considered:

Bonuses and offers provided

As already mentioned, a number of bookmakers (if not every single one available) will provide new and existing members with incentives to bet with their sportsbooks. For example, many will provide free bets or sign-up bonuses to attract new custom, thus trying to attract individuals to join them instead of one of their competitors.

The markets available

Another factor that needs to be considered is the markets that are being offered to members. Some will have the capability to provide more markets in certain areas than others, for example in sport. Bet365 are typically considered to be one of the leading bookmakers for betting on football, as they provide a plethora of available markets that their competitors simply do not.

However, there are bookmakers available, such as William Hill, who offer niche markets, such as allowing bettors to bet on reality TV shows and the outcome of things such as I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Therefore, it is hugely important to consider what type of bets will want to be placed and then work out which bookmaker offers the best markets, as well as the odds. These are not always the same, so one might offer better markets to bet on but they may not be able to offer great odds compared to a competitor.

Mobile experience

Living in the digital age, the way a bet is placed has changed completely over the years. More and more bettors are now using technology to their advantage.

The emergence of smartphones and the continued improvement of the internet has helped the betting industry improve as operators have had to ensure they can provide their customers with the best user experiences as possible to keep members and potential new customers as happy as possible.

Using an operator that does not make it easy to use will hardly make them a good choice when trying to find the best bookmakers in 2020 to use.

Who can be considered the best bookmakers to use in 2020?

With those things having been considered – although, there are also a number of other factors that need to be thought about when choosing a bookmaker – these are just some of the best that are available:

888Sport

BetFred

William Hill

Mr Green

Bet 365