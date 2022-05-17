Get the Best of Every Bonus + Games at JackpotCity Casino

Jackpot City is known for its wide selection of promotional giveaways! Dedicated to bringing the best games, Jackpot City is the best overall gaming experience to players all over the world

Did you know Jackpot City offers its players a whole range of promotions? It all starts when you sign up and make your first deposit. New players receive 100% match up to $1,600 on the first four deposits, and this is only the beginning!

Other regular promotions include Daily Deal, a guaranteed match offer every single day that is based on game play and can change from day to day. Players can also take a spin on the Bonus Wheel that offers great prizes.

When it comes to loyalty Jackpot City knows exactly how to reward its players. The loyalty program is a multi-tiered level program that rewards players based on the different levels. The various levels include Silver, Gold, Platinum Diamond and Prive.

Each level offers the opportunity to qualify and earn exclusive bonuses and promotions. Loyalty points are earned for every wager placed. The more points you earn the faster you move through the higher loyalty levels.

Benefits of the loyalty program are endless with bonus credits awarded when you cash in your loyalty points, birthday rewards, cash bonus offers, free spins, personal account managers, and the list goes on and on.