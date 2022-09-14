Kick Off Your Slots Adventure w/ 350% Slots Ninja Bonus

Want a Little Extra to Adventure into the Wild World of Slots? Then Shoot You Way Over Like a Star to Slots Ninja and Battle for a Bonus of 350%

Slots Ninja offers its players tons of extras every month with this month no exception! Claim an unlimited 60% other games bonus, 150 monthly spins and more.

60% Other Games

Claim an extra 60% all day every day when you claim Slots Ninja’s special bonus code. When you deposit with Crypto claim an extra 5% on top of the 60%. All other deposit methods receive the 60% bonus. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 40x wagering with no max cashout. The total maximum allowed bet is $10. Once a withdrawal request has been made the bonus will be removed automatically.

150 Monthly Spins

Why not claim an extra 150 Monthly Spins this month! To qualify for the free spins just make sure to make at least one $55 deposit. The 150 free spins will be rewarded on the Asgard slot. This is a $45 value. Winnings from the free spins must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out.

First time playing Slots Ninja? Join today and claim the new player welcome bonus worth 350% plus 30 free spins on Zhanshi. The welcome offer can be claimed up to 4 times.