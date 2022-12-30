Play Bovada’s Revolutionary Hot Drop Jackpots

Bovada’s Hot Drop Jackpots are the perfect way to start your new year! Bovada’s Hot Drop Jackpots offer payouts like no other. By adding three huge, must-win jackpots, your favorite online slots games get even more exciting and rewarding!

Hourly Jackpot- This is an hourly jackpot that is guaranteed to be won every hour of the day.

Daily Jackpot- This is a time-based jackpot that is set to be won every day.

Super Jackpot- This is the biggest jackpot that can be won. It is an amount-based jackpot that means it must drop before it reaches a certain threshold, $250,000.

Bovada displays when each of the three jackpots must be won, giving players a better idea of which games to play next. There are several games that have the Hot Drop Jackpots implemented.

Bovada adds to their list so if your favorite isn’t included keep an eye open as it could be added next. Some of the Hot Drop Jackpot games include Golden Buffalo, Reels of Fortune, American Jet Set, Lady’s Magic Charms, 777 Deluxe, A Night with Cleo and Santa’s Ways.