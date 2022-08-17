Royal Vegas’ Mobile Casino is the On the Go Ultimate!

Play Royal Vegas’s updated mobile app anywhere on the go! Get the Added Benefit on Playing On the Go, Anytime, Anywhere!

Royal Vegas, by far, has the best online casino app there is to play. Royal Vegas listened to its players and rolled out a brand-new mobile app with more games, the same quality of software and the ultimate casino experience with a one-step process.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play. All mobile devices are compatible including Androids, Tablets, iPhone and more. Android users are in for a treat with the fully Royal Vegas APK experience with every game played, the same for all other iOS users.

App-solute security is a guarantee from game play to banking transactions. Once the app is downloaded and installed the same world-class security protocols are in place as they are online. Royal Vegas uses the most up to date digital encrypted technologies to ensure all information is protected to the fullest.

There are many benefits of playing your favourite casino games on your mobile:

You can access great games from the comfort of your home

Having games on your mobile is incredibly convenient

Your favourite games can travel with you wherever you go

Your account information can be accessed from any device, giving you more options

We offer secure banking methods on mobile

Sign up and get your account registered to start playing Royal Vegas. Royal Vegas welcomes new players with $1,200 in free casino bonuses with the first four deposits.

$1,200 Welcome Package:

1st deposit- 100% up to $300

2nd deposit- 100% up to $300

3rd deposit- 100% up to $300

4th deposit- 100% up to $300