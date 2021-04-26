The US Is home to some of the biggest names in terms of slots game developers. You will find Realtime Gaming, Novomatic, Microgaming, Thunderkick, NetEnt, Play ‘n Go, and Playtech among those on offer. These developers are responsible for some of the most popular mobile slot games currently available in the US, with Starburst being a great example.

Starburst has been available for many years yet remains one of the leading mobile slot games in the United States. BetMGM have launched an amazing new casino app and Starburst is one of the many excellent mobile slot games you will find on the app. What makes this slot game so appealing is the fact it is simple to play yet includes everything that makes a top slot game appealing to players. There is a top prize available of 50,000x the stake plus two different bonus features. The gleaming jewels and pleasant purple colored background make Starburst a pleasure to play and the game is especially slick on mobile devices. So, it is no wonder it is leading the way as one of the most popular mobile slot games in the US.

Remaining with NetEnt and we come to another fantastic mobile slot game that has stood the test if time in Gonzo’s Quest. This slot game was originally released in 2011 but the superb graphics and animations plus the fact you can win big on the base game, make Gonzo’s Quest one of the most popular mobile slots in the US today. The avalanche multipliers are a great feature and can reach as high as 15x in the free spins. Look out for Gonzo on each side of the reels as he becomes more animated the more you win. There is even an introduction video when you begin playing the slot and it is easy to see why Gonzo’s Quest continues to rank highly among the most popular mobile slot games in the United States.

There are several mobile slots available based on movies and one of the leading mobile slots in the US is Jurassic Park. Played on 5 reels, 3 rows and with 243 ways to win, this mobile slot game is based on the first movie in the Jurassic Park franchise despite having been remastered in 2021. There are several dinosaurs on the reels in addition to many characters from the movie. The design of this mobile slot game is fantastic and you are totally immersed in the world of Jurassic Park as soon as you load up the slot on your mobile device. There are 6 bonus features in total, including a variety of wild and multiplier extras and you will soon see why so many people enjoy playing Jurassic Park.

Some of the other most popular mobile slot games in the US includes American Diner, Chicago, Book of Dead, Aztec Princess, Ace Ventura, Gladiator, Spirit of the Inca, Cleopatras Gold, 777 Deluxe, Take the Bank, and Batman Begins.