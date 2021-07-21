Most Popular Versions of Blackjack to Try

One of the most classic online casino games that are very easy to play. Did you know that there are many versions of blackjack games. They are very progressive, exciting and offer that extra grit of fun. By playing all of blackjacks games, you surely guaranteed of a moment not be forgotten. Below we list exciting jokaroom online casino Australia games. Remember, these games are developed by reputable software developers. Blackjack has been there for a long time and it is surely not going anywhere.

American Blackjack

It is a classic blackjack game that enable the dealers to use the hole card. The hole card, to be exact is that card that is left face down, cannot be lifted up. This is done before players make their own decisions

European Blackjack

In the case of European Blackjack, the dealer does not receive the hole. Its unlike the American Blackjack which follows a different direction. The hole is given when all players have made decision, again, unlike American Blackjack.

Vegas Strip Blackjack

Vegas is the home of best online casino games. Its named originated from the famous South Las Vegas Boulevard. It is a host of hotels and casinos (land based). Vegas Blackjack is mostly played on The Strip. You can look for more detail on Vegas Blackjack.

Blackjack Switch

What is valiantly amazing from Blackjack Switch is that players are given two hands to play. Unlike in other games where players are given only a single hand. Further options on switching cards is also on offer. This is perfectly done because players have the ability to play two hands. You can look at more detail on various online casino platforms.

Blackjack Perfect Pairs

This is a different and perfect angle of Blackjack. You get to play perfect pairs in side betting. In the initial cards, they are of the same value while the player has a pair and other side bet wins.