NetEnt and ReelPlay Agree to New IP Partnership

NetEnt Product Services Ltd and ReelPlay Pty Ltd have entered into an agreement which strengthens their rights associated with their respective marks InfiniReels and Infinity Reels.

NetEnt and ReelPlay are leading providers of premium gaming solutions to casino operations. NetEnt’s debut InfiniReels game, Gods Of Gold InfiniReels will launch on 14th May 2020. ReelPlay’s El Dorado Infinity Reels launched in November 2019; the follow-up Giza Infinity Reels launched in April 2020. ReelPlay’s Odin Infinity Reels will launch in June 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement both parties will work together to extend and protect their respective franchises of InfiniReels and Infinity Reels.

“In light of both companies independently following similar ideas, it made sense for us to come together to reinforce our unique propositions in a highly competitive market. I would like to commend and thank ReelPlay for their innovative approach and for working together with us in these dynamic times” said Bryan Upton, Director Games at NetEnt.

David Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer at Reelplay said “We are happy to have agreed a collaboration with an established, global pioneer such as NetEnt.”

For additional information regards NetEnt please contact: [email protected]