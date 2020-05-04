NetEnt Debuts their Games in the Croatian Regulated Market

NetEnt continues to make headway in to regulated markets. Now players in Croatia can enjoy NetEnt’s portfolio of renowned slot games and marketing tools with market leading operators SuperSport, Germania and Arena Casino.

With the entries into both Switzerland and Colombia last month, Croatia is the latest regulated market where NetEnt games are now available. The first operators to go live with NetEnt games is SuperSport, Germania and Arena Casino, leading operators in the Croatian online gaming market. Now their players can enjoy NetEnt award-winning slot as well as marketing tools to help them grow their business.

“We’ve been eying the Croatian market for a while and we are of course happy to make this market entry. Growing our business in regulated markets is part of the core strategy for the NetEnt group. We are excited to put our portfolio of slot games in front of players and I’m certain they will enjoy them,” says Henrik Fagerlund, Managing Director of NetEnt Malta.

NetEnt is scheduled to go live with other Croatian operators in the coming months.