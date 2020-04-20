NetEnt Enters Regulated Market in Colombia with Rush Street Interactive

NetEnt is launching a selection of its award-winning games in the regulated market in Colombia with gaming operator Rush Street Interactive.

NetEnt continues its focus on penetration into regulated markets. After the entry into Switzerland this month, Colombia is next up. Having signed an agreement with Rush Street Interactive LLC regarding market entry for Colombia earlier this year, a selection of NetEnt’s popular table games including Blackjack and two versions of Roulette have now been launched with RushBet.co, making them the first operator to provide NetEnt games in Colombia.

NetEnt plans to launch a wider selection of its renowned slot games in the Colombian market throughout the 2020 period.

“We’re excited to enter the Colombian online casino market and Rust Street is a great first partner to begin this journey with. The Colombian market is growing at a fast pace and I’m confident that our games will be well received by players,” says Brian Kraft, VP Commercial NetEnt Americas LLC.

“We are so pleased to expand our partnership with NetEnt to bring these top quality and well-known casino table games to RushBet.co players, NetEnt’s Blackjack and Roulette games are already among the most popular table games on our sites in the United States and we know players in Colombia, who appreciate top quality table game content, will love playing these games online at RushBet.co,” says Omar Calvo, General Manager of Rush Street Interactive Colombia.

As an added benefit to RushBet.co’s players, and to introduce these new games to the Colombian market, RushBet.co’s local operations team in Bogota has a number of promotional activities in the works, including accelerating loyalty points earned on NetEnt game play.

