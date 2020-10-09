NetEnt Expands DraftKings Agreement to Include New Markets

Following the success in New Jersey, NetEnt games will soon be live with DraftKings in Pennsylvania and made available in West Virginia

NetEnt has strengthened its agreement with US industry giant DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and will be going live with the operator’s growing online casino in Pennsylvania in the near future. In addition, NetEnt has signed an agreement to launch its games with DraftKings in West Virginia, with the ability to expand into new jurisdictions upon a successful launch.

DraftKings’ players in the states will soon be able to play popular titles such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and Divine Fortune, as well as a variety of NetEnt’s table games.

Offering a globally esteemed portfolio, NetEnt has become the top supplier in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since its entry in July last year. This latest integration and agreements signed with DraftKings further establishes its market-leading reputation as more states look to legalize online gaming.

“DraftKings’ size and market presence make this launch one of the most significant to date,” says Brian Kraft, NetEnt Vice President Commercial, Americas. “We’re proud to expand our relationship with such a well-known operator and look forward to continuing the success that we’ve achieved together so far. We are thrilled to have such a renowned operator on board as we enter new jurisdictions.”

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, and Gibraltar. www.netent.com