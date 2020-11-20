NetEnt Group Debuts Red Tiger Games in the US with Rush Street Interactive

Red Tiger makes its US market launch at RSI’s BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites in Pennsylvania

Supported by NetEnt’s licence in Pennsylvania, Red Tiger has directly integrated with one of the market leading gaming operators, Rush Street Interactive, and a range of Red Tiger titles are now available for players in the state. The initial launch of games includes Gonzo’s Quest™ MegaWays™ and Cash Volt. These player favourites will also be joined soon by some of Red Tiger’s most popular seasonal titles.

“We are excited to partner with NetEnt Group to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to bring these top-quality Red Tiger casino games to our players,” said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. “To also be the first to debut Red Tiger slots in the US is thrilling, and we have no doubt that these already proven online casino games will quickly become favorites for our players.”

Furthermore, Red Tiger’s well-renowned local and daily jackpots are due to be made available to BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse players in Pennsylvania later this year.

“We’re proud to have reached this milestone of entering the US market with Red Tiger content, particularly while working to deliver the project in such an accelerated fashion. This progress really demonstrates the capabilities of NetEnt Group,” said Brian Kraft, NetEnt Vice President Commercial, Americas. “Given the success we’ve had with NetEnt games I expect this important addition to further strengthen our position as market leader in the US and we’re delighted to be launching with Rush Street Interactive, a market leader in their own right. Looking ahead, we will aim to expand Red Tiger games into further regulated states in the coming months.”

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, and Gibraltar. www.netent.com

About Rush Street Interactive Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania.

With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. Rush Street Interactive was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia.

For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.