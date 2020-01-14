NetEnt Launches with Several New Operators Via NetEnt Connect

NetEnt has a Monumental Year with its Launch of the content aggregation platform NetEnt Connect

NetEnt has had a monumental 2019 with the launch of its NetEnt Connect aggregation platform and looks forward to what 2020 holds. The content aggregation provider and supplier said going into 2020, they will continue to reach new partnerships with the integration of their newest platform. NetEnt first launched its aggregation platform with a beta test phase in the early part of December last year. They launched at the same time a selection of Red Tiger games was launched. Since the first launch, several operators have connected with the gaming provider with new partnerships formed.

Initially, NetEnt launched just a selection of content with Red Tiger, but now more than 99 games are being added. NetEnt confirmed that Red Tiger’s Daily Time Jackpots will quickly be added allowing Connect operators to offer the highly anticipated jackpots to their customers.

Rob Fell, Director of NetEnt Connect, commented on the beta launch and the upcoming year saying the beta launch was very successful and NetEnt is looking forward to ramping up its customer reach and widening the portfolio of content by adding more third-party content suppliers to the platform.