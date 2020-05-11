NetEnt Signs IP agreement with IWG

A new agreement between game suppliers NetEnt and Instant Win Gaming (IWG) will see IWG develop instant win games based on assets from well-known NetEnt games.

IWG is a leading supplier of instant win games and their games are enjoyed by players all over the world. Now their portfolio will have an additional uplift as NetEnt has licensed some of its intellectual property and IWG will produce games based on NetEnt’s world-renowned content.

The first games will be launched to players in Q3 2020 and will be made available across IWG’s network of 21 WLA and NASPL lotteries around the world, as well as through the supplier’s leading Progressive Play RGS.

“We are happy to partner with IWG and this is in line with our strategy of widening our portfolio reach and building brand awareness in new markets. This is an important move for us as it enables NetEnt games to reach new players in the lottery sector. IWG has an established reputation for delivering instant win games, so partnering with them made strategic sense. We are certain that great new games will come out by combining IWG’s skill and our renowned IP and we really look forward to launching them to players,” says Andy Whitworth, Chief Commercial Officer at NetEnt.

“We’ve long been fans of the IP that NetEnt creates and to be able to offer these brands for the first time to our network of 21 lottery clients in Europe, North America and Australasia is very exciting for us, our clients and our players. We’re really looking forward to working alongside the team at NetEnt to develop new gaming experiences for their players, while also providing our global lottery partners with content featuring proven game themes,” says Rhydian Fisher, IWG CEO.

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by their cutting-edge platform. With innovation at its core, NetEnt is committed to create the future of gaming. NetEnt is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NET-B), employs 900 people and has offices in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, New Jersey, Krakow, London and Gibraltar. www.netent.com