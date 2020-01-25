NetGaming Expands its Office Location into the Malta

NetGaming, casino games studio, announced their expansion into the Malta jurisdiction to accommodate their international growth.

NetGaming opened up a new officer in the region with expanding its central management team as well as recruitment drive.

NetGaming’s Chief Executive Officer, Pallavi Deshmukh, said the games studio made the decision to move into a facility in Sliema, Malta where her team can implement its marketing strategies as well as regulatory and commercial approaches. Malta is just one of several new markets NetGaming has entered. Their recent expansion into Africa and other CIS countries has position the games studio in a more prominent position within the industry.

Deshmukh said with the opening of the new office in Malta, the company’s goals for global growth in the new region is critical for the company with Malta being one of the main hubs in the industry. The move allows NetGaming to engage and interact with several major operators on a personal level and have the opportunity to secure new commercial deals. Deshmukh ended with how their portfolio is packed full of not only immersive titles, but original and branded content as well.