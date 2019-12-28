Nevada Reports New Record for Sports Betting Handle in November

Nevada sportsbooks reported a new betting handle record for the month of November, Setting Record Sports Betting Record of $614 Million In Wagers

According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, casino sportsbooks across the state reported casino gaming revenues earned $937.5 million for the month, a 3% decrease for year-on-year comparisons. Casinos located on the Las Vegas Strip seen decreased revenues as well falling 3.1% short of last years’ totals to less than $518 million.

Despite the declines with slot machines and other gaming revenue, sportsbooks earned $614.1 million in handling wagers, a 5.7% increase. This is the first time the state has seen an excess of $611 million in betting handles. Slot machine revenues earned the state $616.7 million, a 2.9% decline. For the second month in a row, poker tables seen double-digit revenues, $10.7 million.

Nevada beat New Jersey sports betting handle earnings. New Jersey reported $562.7 million for the month of November. Sports betting revenues for both states were very close together with New Jersey earning $32.9 million and Nevada $31 million. Football was the winner of betting revenues. Football wagers earned the state $22.5 million, a 22% increase. Basketball came in second, although they expressed declines for year-on-year generations.