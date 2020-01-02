New Hampshire Can Now Place Wagers on DraftKings Sportsbook App

DraftKings has Officially Launched a Mobile and Online Sports Betting App in New Hampshire

DraftKings has officially launched a mobile and online sports betting app in New Hampshire. The New Hampshire Lottery, together with DraftKings, are now offering bettors’ favorite teams heading into the new year via the DraftKings digital sportsbook. Chris Sununu, New Hampshire’s Governor celebrated the launch with accepting the first legal sports wager on the New England Patriots to win the Superbowl. DraftKings contract with the state was approved late November by the Executive Council after completing a rigorous bidding process.

Sports betting is the perfect bet for the state said Sununu. New Hampshire moved fast to get everything in line by partnering with one of the top, world-class companies. New Hampshire is hoping to dominate the online sports betting market with the new launch.

One thing the state is excited for is that the launch of sports betting will benefit the education system, which is a win, win for the kids. Charlie McIntyre, the New Hampshire Lottery’s Executive Director, said launching across the state and with DraftKings is a huge milestone as well as an exciting moment. Sports betting represents a major addition to its products.