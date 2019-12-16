New Jersey Sportsbook Sector has an Astounding Record Month

New Jersey’s sportsbook sector has made a new record hitting a $5 billion milestone for the year and a half since the regulated market has been open.

Both New Jersey’s online and retail sportsbooks collected a little more than $560 million in bets for the month. According to state analysts, it won’t be long before the state hits the $6 billion mark.

Crushing October’s record, the garden state represented a 70% increase from $330.07 recorded in October 2018. The state of Nevada collected $581.1 million in wagers in November 2018, so New Jersey is neck and neck with one of the biggest states to represent sportsbook activities.

One of the state’s leading analysts, Dustin Gouker, commented on the state’ record saying New Jersey sportsbooks will continue to be the beneficiary as long as New York doesn’t legalize sports betting. New York City houses more than 8 million residents that are a key ingredient to sports betting activities in the garden state. The $5 billion total for an 18-month time period is extraordinary! This figure expresses that New Jersey’s sports betting market has matured far more quickly than what was at first expected and projected.