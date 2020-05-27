New Vegas Lux Slot from Realtime Gaming, Now at Intertops Casino Red

May 27, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino Red has just added Realtime Gaming’s Vegas Lux to its massive selection of slots and table games. From sexy showgirls to high rolling players, Vegas Lux brings all the fun and excitement of Las Vegas to computers, smartphones and tablets all over the world.

The glitzy new game has 720 chances to win on every spin and has a bonus feature with up to 240 free spins.

“If you can’t get to Las Vegas, we’ll bring The Strip to you!” said Intertops Casino’s manager.

An introductory bonus, which includes 50 free spins on the new game, will be available until June 30th.

Vegas Lux is an All Ways Pay game so there are no paylines. Since any winning combination, left or right, can pay out, there are 720 chances of hitting a winning combination on every spin. Players can bet from $.50 to $25 per spin.

Free Games symbols can trigger 8 free spins. Since the symbol can appear within the bonus round, free spins can be re-triggered for up to 240 free games.

Five of any symbol wins 8 free spins.

The Scatter symbol is a glittering Diamond. When three appear anywhere on the reels, the bet is multiplied by 2. Four Diamonds pay 10 times the bet and 5 wins 50 times the bet – up to $1250 on a max bet of $25.

The highest value symbol is a flaming Triple 7s. Five Triple 7s pays 1000X the bet.

VEGAS LUX INTRODUCTORY BONUS

125% Deposit Bonus up to $1250

Includes 50 spins on new Vegas Lux

Code: VEGASWINS

Available until June 30, 2020

The most trusted online casino brand in the world, Intertops Casino Red has been entertaining players for over twenty years with its huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Intertops Casino is known for its regular casino bonus contests where players compete with each other for top weekly bonuses. Until June 8, players continue to compete with each other for top prizes in the $150,000 “Wonderland” Casino Bonus Contest.