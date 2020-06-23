New Wild Hog Luau Slot, Now at Intertops Casino – 50 Free Spins

June 24, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino Red is taking players on a fun-filled Hawaiian holiday with its new Wild Hog Luau slot game from Realtime Gaming. In a sunny South Pacific playground the tropical air is filled with the smells of a festive feast, the sweet sounds of Polynesian music and the squeals of delight of a family of hogs on holiday!

An introductory bonus, which includes 50 free spins on the new game, will be available until July 31st.

Wild Hog Luau has 15 independent reels on a 5X3 grid and 8 fixed paylines.

After every winning spin, its Lucky Streak Re-Spin feature holds the reels with winning symbols in them while the others re-spin for a second chance at a win. The Lucky Streak Re-spin feature continues as long as the re-spins win.

The Scatter symbol is a Hawaiian Totem. Five or more Totems trigger up to 50 free spins. Whenever a Lucky Streak Re-Spin occurs during Free Spins, wins are multiplied up to 10X.

WILD HOG LUAU INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000

Includes 50 spins on new Wild Hog Luau

Code: WILDWINS

Available until July 31, 2020

After entertaining players for more than twenty years, Intertops Casino has earned a reputation as the world’s most trusted casino brand. It has a huge selection of slots and table games and is known for regular contests where frequent players compete with each other for top weekly bonuses. The $150,000 Mermaid’s Treasure contest continues until July 6th. After that, players can win up to $500 every week during the $270,000 Summer Dreams contest.