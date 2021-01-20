New Year with New Self-Gambling Limits in Norway

The gambling industry is expanding all over the world. With time passing it is becoming more and more widespread. The gambling industry is undergoing certain changes, which differ according to the development of the industry. It does not only concern the particular games but rather the regulations and the standards of the industry and the market.

Tendencies change with time and society as well as demand. The major changes in the gambling industry happened with the massive popularization of online gambling. This, on the other hand, became extremely popular last year. Because of the ongoing pandemic and especially urgent matters in the first half of 2020, all venues and gathering spots were closed, and thus, people were left with only online alternatives.

The online alternative to traditional gambling is online gambling. The activity is popular all over the world, and especially many people have addressed it in order to still somehow entertain themselves even while sitting at home. Different countries reacted to this tendency in a different way. Some of them introduced new rules and regulations, while the rest of them softened the regulations.

There are several factors for both actions, and both of them exceed social clauses.

The new policies for online gambling

With the extreme popularity of online gambling, certain authorities and institutions feel the urge of introducing new limitations. The reason for that is increased interest in the online gambling industry and over-expenditure of the money, which is irrational due to the global pandemic and the massive unemployment all over the world.

Because of this tendency, countries like the UK and Norway decided to introduce new limitations, which would still allow people to gamble, though would set restrictions and prevent addiction and problem gambling. According to the observation by Gratis Spinn gambling experts, the statistics in gambling addiction and problem gambling has drastically changed within the past year. The increase in numbers is vivid on the side of problem gambling, as well as spending irrational amounts of money during the global crisis.

Massive unemployment has left people without jobs and moreover, they are forced to stay home most of the time. Gatherings are prohibited and social distancing has become the new way of communication. Within this stressful situation, everyone needs a bit of relief and some people found it in gambling.

The deal to begin with

Together with the new limitations on the deposits and limits on the monthly gambling expenditures, some new tactics have been chosen. One of them is self-exclusion software. The Gamban provider has entered its first partnership outside of the UK, after agreeing on a deal to begin working with Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Tipping. The UK has introduced the platform in the second half of the 2020 year. Thus, Norway is another in the row to address the self-exclusion measures.

Under the current agreement, players will be able to self ban themselves from online gambling websites for a certain period of time. This can be 18 months, one year, two years, or even forever. Norway is generally known as a less tolerable country when it comes to online gambling. The industry is monopolized by the two local companies, the betting and online gambling companies, Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto.

Even though there are only two legal online gambling providers available for the Norwegian players, some other casinos still manage to enter the market without processing the license. Players never hesitate to address those online casinos for extra gambling opportunities.

With the Gamban blocker software not only the users will be able to block themselves from the above-mentioned two operators, but also from the rest of the locally operating even unlicensed online casinos. This is a great opportunity for everyone, who is planning to give up on gambling or maybe avoid further problematic situations.

In order to use the blocking feature, the players do not have to be registered on Norsk Tipping or Rikstoto, the software can automatically remember one account, with all personal information in it and simply ban any entrance to the online casino websites. The software works on all devices.

“Gamban is a valuable supplement to Norsk Tipping’s own exclusion systems,” Norsk Tipping’s head of responsible gaming Bjørn Helge Hoffmann said. Moreover, the software also has a filter feature. This way, the payers will be able to extend protection and shall block access to all gaming offers on the internet, both the regulated as well as the unregulated ones.

Gamban’s blocking software will be offered alongside Norsk Tipping’s existing responsible gambling measures, including loss limits. Last month, Norsk Tipping reduced the maximum monthly loss limit on its high-risk games by 25%, as part of a number of temporary measures.

Though, this is not the first preventive measure introduced by the Norwegian authorities to the gambling industry. By the end of the last year, the limit was put up on the monthly expenditure as well. Players are only permitted to lose up to NOK7,500 in December and January when playing KongKasino, eFlax, Bingoria, and Yezz. Together with that the maximum daily loss for these games has been cut by 50%, to only NOK2,000.

While from one side the initiatives and new limitations might definitely seem harsh, at the end of the day, it is done to avoid any further economic problems among the society internally and to make people save up as much as they can during the tiring times of COVID pandemic.