New York Sports Betting Revenue in November 2019 Plunges by 40.9%

New York Records Lowest Sports Wagering Revenue Earnings Since its Launch

New York has recorded its lowest sports wagering revenue earnings since its launch. According to reports released by the state’s regulator, the month of December recorded $780,418 in revenues. This amount represents a 40% drop compared to what was generated in November 2019.

September looks to be the record setting month with it recording $2.3 million in sports wagers. Since the launch, all legalized operators, four licensed sportsbooks, have recorded more than $6.7 million in revenues total. Total gaming revenue also fell short by 5.0% for month-to-month totals to $49.0 million from $51.6 million recorded in November. The calculated and reported figures do not include the state’s tribal casino earnings although the Oneida Nation tribe currently offers legal sports betting through its partnership with Scientific Games at several different properties in the state.

The DraftKings powered sportsbook at the Del Lago Resort and Casino is the winner for the month. The casino resort posted $335,283 in total revenue which is representing a 45.7% improvement from the recorded earnings for November. Second place, which is a slip for the operator is Rush Street’s Rivers Casino and Resort. Holding its own for several months in a row for first place in earnings fell a little short with a 43.2% decline for the month.