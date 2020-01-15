New York Sports Betting S17 Bill Passes First Stage

New York Mobile Sports Betting Bill Passes Through the First Committee Stage

New York mobile sports betting is getting closer to legalization with the bill that will allow online and mobile activities passing the first committee stage in the state senate. S17 was voted on in the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee with a 7-0 margin. The next stage is to present it to the Senate Committee on Finance.

S17 will also allow operators who already obtains a sports betting license in the state to offer mobile sports activities. The initial vote was done in the Senate back in July 2019. The bill died after that and did not receive the support with the state assembly until it was revised for the 2020 legislative session. Although the failure occurred, this has not stopped or changed Joseph Addabbo’s mind. Addabbo, the Chair for the Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, said he will continue to push for legalization of mobile sports betting in the state.

Just last week, Addabbo argued for the bill with Governor Andrew Cuomo saying the extra funds earned will help the state’s budget deficit a great deal. Comparing New Jersey’s revenues, New York will benefit a great deal with there being great value with the passage.