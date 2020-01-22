Nigerian Regulatory Commission Bans Unauthorised Foreign Lotteries

The Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commission is prohibiting all unauthorized foreign lotteries activities including the promotion, sale, operation and offer of games.

The Commission said the decision was made upon multiple operators not paying players’ their winnings. With the increase of non-payment, the Commission found six reasons that justified the ban.

Lottery operators are required to conduct all draws in-house and allow for public witnessing of the said draws. Foreign lotteries are allowed from other countries to offer their services and products to Nigerian’s thanks to the Nigeria National Lottery Act 2005, but this will only be allowed after the President authorizes the availability. With the draws not being conducted in Nigeria, they are considered to be “varied and inconsistent” said the Commission. With the public not being able to witness the draws they are not being conducted in a “transparent and credible manner” therefore, they are not approved by the government.

The Commission released a small statement saying the criteria for the lottery business is fundamental and is transparent with the credibility of the draw process. The games are compromised when they are absent which leads to opportunities for fraudulent results.