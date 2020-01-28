Online Gambling in Michigan May Have to be Postponed Until 2021

Michigan has made the spotlight of the gambling industry before 2019 ended. Governor Gretchen Whitmer finally signed the House Bill no. 4311 in December. This means that the state has legalized online poker, online casinos gambling, and sports betting. This includes legalizing online platforms as well.

This means that playing on online casinos and placing bets on onshore-based bookies are now allowed in Michigan. This includes playing on online casino platforms that accept cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment as well.

Online and mobile gaming is seen as the future of the gambling industry, and with Michigan allowing this, the state can surely benefit from this. States like New Jersey where gambling is big is a great example of this.

Definitely, many locals are excited to finally be able to place their bets locally. This may help stop people from having to play and place bets on offshore bookies and casinos. It could lessen the problems that the state encounters that concern illegal gambling.

It wasn’t really the first time that the state attempted to legalize online gambling in the state. In 2018, there was already an attempt to legalize online poker in the state. However, the governor during that time, Rick Snyder, vetoed the bill and also put a stop to it.

The pro-legislation never stopped, however. The council didn’t want to let it go and they then created House Bill 4311, which was what Whitman signed on December 20, 2019. Whitmer also has had concerns regarding the passing of the bill.

Former Governor Snyder was mainly concerned about how allowing online gambling could affect the state’s lottery. This was why he didn’t sign it into law. Whitman shared the same concern before signing the bill. She proposed that the tax rate of online poker and gambling would be at 40 percent.

However, this was just too big. It was the democratic senator, Curtis Hertel, who recommended that the tax rate should be between 8 and 40 percent instead. This made everyone agree and satisfied. It was what helped Michigan become the sixth state to legalize online poker and other forms of online gambling.

The spokesperson of Michigan’s Gaming Control Board, Mary Kay Bean, explained that despite the fact that online gambling is now legal in the state, it may take a while before this is launched. The state, however, is already preparing to launch onsite betting and casinos in the spring of this year.

The reason why it may take at least a year for online gambling to launch in the state because it will take time for the regulators to complete the ground rules or the rule book that will help regulate the industry in Michigan.

While Michigan would soon launch in-person betting and casino gaming in the state, it may still take a while before it gets the revenue it is expecting to get. Representative Brandt Iden spoke about this. He said, “Until we’re fully integrated online, I don’t think we’ll be able to capitalize on revenue. But from a consumer protection standpoint, from getting players interested, certainly getting up and going in person is helpful.”

Indiana has done the same thing recently, but it really took them around six to eight months to finally launch online gambling. Iden expressed that Michigan may take that long to launch mobile and online gambling but he personally hopes that it will be a little bit quicker.

The Gaming Control Board could issue emergency rules while they develop permanent regulations, but it’s unlikely to happen for this situation. Issuing emergency rules are only reserved for rare situations where a threat to people’s health, safety, and welfare are concerned.

Bean added, “The MGCB is following the regular rules process, which provides opportunities for stakeholder and public input — holding a public hearing and offering a public comment period — and to file a regulatory impact statement. All of these elements are missed when emergency rules are approved.”

For now, the locals will just really have to wait for both in-person and online gambling to be launched in the state. Until then, what they can just really do is to rely on offshore casinos and bookies.