Operators Required to Participate in GamStop Self-Exclusion Scheme

The GB Gambling Commission Announces Online Gambling Operators Will Be Mandated to Sign up for GamStop

The GB Gambling Commission announced that online gambling operators will be required to sign up for GamStop’s online self-exclusion program starting March 31, 2020. The decision comes after the Commission asked GamStop to improve their program to ensure the independent service would be secure and trusted with players.

Since the request, GamStop has made improvements with consumers being allowed to register through their link. After registration is complete, players will be able to self-exclude themselves from participating in online gambling activity for either six months, a year or five years.

GamStop’s Chief Executive, Fiona Palmer said they have been working very hard over the last two years to ensure the independent service is 100% secure and can be trusted. More than 118,000 consumers have already utilized GamStop’s services and have excluded themselves from online gambling.

The progress made thus far has been recognized and the company will continue to work closely with charities, operators and regulators to ensure a straightforward and effective self-exclusion program is available for consumers. GamStop was originally created by the Remote Gambling Association back in April 2018. It has since, been transferred ownership to the RGA’s board of directors.