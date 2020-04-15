Overview of Trustly’s Pay N Play Platform

Founded way back in 2008, Trustly’s home base of operations is in Sweden, and it has a well-respected name as a leading financial technology company. Much like iDebit and Sofort, Trustly allows users to make online transactions hassle-free.

And now with their revolutionary new Pay N Play platform, Trustly look set to reinvent the way online casinos onboard new customers altogether. The result is a user journey that takes a couple of clicks and only needs a customer’s bankID. Gone are the endless registration forms requiring personal information, and even mobile phone verification.

All customers need to do with the Pay N Play platform is to use their bankID, and Trustly takes care of the rest behind the scenes. It’s an incredibly convenient new way of joining an online casino.

The rise of Pay n Play casinos

So far, Pay N Play casinos have seen immense popularity in Sweden, Finland, and Germany, with many countries set to join as well. The ease of use offered by the Pay N Play format allows new casino customers to essentially skip the registration phase, instead now requiring only their bankID. In other words, Pay N Play casinos are the first real no registration casinos to launch.

BankID was launched in 2003 by a collection of large banks that wanted to create a more straightforward customer identification process.

And if that wasn’t enough, Trustly can automatically perform the required KYC check behind the scenes, thanks to their secure communication channel with the bank. Know Your Customer (KYC) checks are required by law to prevent underage gambling and fraud from taking place, an all too common occurrence due to the online nature of internet casinos.

KYC checks help prevent lawbreakers by requiring players to send in up to date documentation, such as a copy of their government-issued ID and proof of address.

Unfortunately, not everyone has such documents available, and if a casino is suspicious of an account, they may require even more customer checks. By taking care of everything for the player, there’s no need for a lengthy signup process and KYC procedure. Players are able to deposit and play in no time as the verification process is automatic.

When making transactions, the deposits are credited instantly, and withdrawals are received just as fast.

Veteran online casino players are well aware of the lengthy processing times casinos have when requesting a withdrawal. Often it’s due to the high number of withdrawal requests, which have to be checked thoroughly and then sent for processing.

It’s also not unheard of for rogue casinos to extend their withdrawal processing times in the hopes players will reverse their withdrawals and keep playing. A shady tactic that has seen many casinos fined by regulators, and in some instances losing their gambling license.

A look at GoSlotty, a Pay N Play casino

There have been several casinos launched with the new Pay N Play platform so far. Earlier this year in January, GoSlotty online casino was launched by Max Entertainment.

GoSlotty was designed from scratch to be player-friendly, ensuring fast cashouts and withdrawals, with a focus on responsible gambling.

They’re proud to use Pay N Play and advertise that players don’t need to register, and can enjoy instant deposits and cashouts. In other words, GoSlotty casino is all about speed and convenience.

Main takeaway

Pay N Play is definitely a welcome innovation in the online gambling industry, especially by players who haven’t seen any new developments except big casino companies releasing re-skinned casinos that offer the same service and games, but with a different look.

Players are flocking to Pay N Play casinos in Europe and Scandanavia, which could cause a massive shift in the online casino industry as legacy brands could be outclassed with their archaic sign up process and long cashout times.

In the UK, one of the biggest and toughest online gambling markets to operate in, still hasn’t given the green light to Pay N Play casinos to work. Most likely due to their automatic KYC, which goes against the stringent regulations laid out by the UK Gambling Commission. But it could only be a matter of time until they manage to penetrate that market as well.