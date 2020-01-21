Patagonia Entertainment Secures Partnership with Groove Gaming

Patagonia is expanding its portfolio of first-class casino titles with GrooveGaming’s slots brand Fugaso.

The new partnership deal will allow for a major expansion across the Latin American market. Fugaso’s portfolio consists of proprietary HTML5 slots and table games that Patagonia is welcoming with open arms to reach a new audience across the South American markets. Each of GrooveGaming’s titles are brilliantly designed and guaranteed to provider value to Patagonia’s platform. GrooveGaming is becoming a gaming supplier of choice across the globe with several breakthrough partnerships enabling Fugaso to establish their name across new markets.

Patagonia’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias commented on the new partnership agreement saying the company has always admired GrooveGaming and their products. They look forward to welcoming the new games across their platform with the new content helping them build a strong start to the new year.

GrooveGaming’s Head of Sales, Rebecca Sotomora also commented saying they are delighted to kick off the new year with going live with Patagonia Entertainment. They look forward to making their games available to a new audience and are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Patagonia.