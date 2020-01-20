Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Publishes 2019 Revenue Report

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board shows total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated a 4.5% increase in 2019

The report showed total gaming and fantasy contests’ generated revenues were up by 4.5% compared to what was generated during the 2018 calendar year. The Board included revenues from table games, slot machines, retail and internet sports wagering, video gaming terminals, online gaming and fantasy contests.

Total tax revenues that were generated collectively amounted to $1,415,879,539 for the year. Slot machine revenues for 12 casinos totaled $2,363,085,678, one percent less than what was collected in 2018. Table games revenues collected was an all-time high for the year, $903,594,181. 2019 was the first year table games topped the $900 million mark. Online casino revenues generated a gross revenue worth $33,599,749 and tax revenue amounting to $13,325,610.

The Board included sports wagering revenues in the report saying for the first full year of sports wagering in the Commonwealth amounted to $84,112,967. Taxes earned from sports wagering activities was $30,280,668. Fantasy contests seen a 70% increase for the year earning more than $15,000,000 in revenues. Lastly, video gaming terminals at retail locations produced more than $1,211,300 in tax revenues while earning $2,329,540 in slot revenues.