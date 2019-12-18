Pennsylvania Mobile Sports Betting Hits $300 Million in November

Pennsylvania’s Regulated Sports Betting Markets Sees its Handle Grow Past the $300 Million Mark for the First Time

The regulated sports betting market handle in Pennsylvania has passed the $300 million mark for the first time. The earnings for the month of November is thanks to the mobile sector of the market. Not only was mobile betting a big part of the contributions, online casino revenues for table games played a big part as well. Across all channels, sports betting seen a 31.2% improvement for the month, compared to October, earning $316.5 million.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released the final figures for the month explaining that the significant improvements were driven by online betting. Online betting accounted for 84.3% of the total figures in the state. Retail contribution grew significantly as well for month-to-month amounting to $49.7 million. Operators generated $20.6 million in revenues while giving away more than $5.9 million in promotional credits. Total taxable revenues were down marginally at $14.7 million for November, compared to what October’s taxable revenue was.

The winner, when looking at individual operators, was Valley Forge Casino. Valley Forge Casino, partnered with FanDuel, raked in $153.0 million in total stakes, a 29.6% jump.