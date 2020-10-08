People Who Made a Fortune in the Casino

Many large fortunes have been made at the casino. When it comes to casino profits, some people just seem to have all the luck. Or is it skill? We can look at some of the legends who have had huge success with gambling at some of the most popular games of our time. Maybe we can gain some insight into their success and find out what makes them tick.

Blackjack $15.1 Million Fortune

A story of casino winners would never be complete without the gripping account of Don Johnson’s $15.1 million blackjack win. Many people know Don Johnson as an actor, producer and director. It makes sense that a man with a gift for taking chances would end up in Hollywood. Don played the role of Sonny in Miami Vice. Most people don’t know about the actor’s casino history.

We know Don had a wad of cash behind him when he began playing, which might have taken the pressure off and allowed him to negotiate his own terms.

Don used his expert math skills and knowledge of blackjack to win $6 million at Tropicana, $5 million at Borgata casino and $4 million at Caesars. Remarkably, he managed to accomplish all three of these wins within the space of a few months. He was the talk of the town in Atlantic City and eventually got banned from Caesars casino. The company banned him from all their casinos, world-wide. People thought Don was card counting, but he maintains to this day that the wins were a result of skill.

The Poker Freeway

Poker players are notorious for having a straight face. Serious poker winners develop bluffing skills as an art form. Daniel Negreanu, the Canadian ‘kid poker’ is one such player. He spent years learning how to play the perfect game of poker, and it paid off. Daniel didn’t win the World Series of Poker once… he did it 6 times.

Daniel began gambling when he was just 16 years old. When he turned 21 he decided to try hit it big in Las Vegas. His first attempt was unsuccessful and he actually lost his money. But he didn’t give up. By his own account he spent hundreds of hours studying the game of poker so that he could become the best. His estimated total earnings from WSOP events is believed to be in the range of $14 million. All his poker accomplishments are listed on his website in detail. He is still an active poker player today – which just goes to show that sometimes with the casino, persistence does pay off.

A Tale of Two Slots

Slot machines are prolific for being unpredictable. How could someone win the jackpot twice? Well that’s exactly what Elmer Sherwin did. Sherwin always enjoyed gambling and he visited the casino for the first time the moment he was old enough to be allowed in. He won his first jackpot on the Megabucks machine, raking in a lucrative $4.6 million.

The winning streak didn't stop there, and why should it? He waited another 16 years before winning his second jackpot prize of $21.1 million.

Biggest Online Win

Online gambling is more popular today than it ever has been. This has led to an increase in the number of progressive online slots available. Progressive slots frequently pay out millions of dollars. The world record for an online slot win is held by a Finnish man that prefers to remain unnamed. He won €17,861,800 on the Mega Fortune jackpot game. It’s a shame that we don’t know more about him or what he did with his winnings, but the footage of the winning spin can be found online.

The second biggest recorded online jackpot was won by Jonathon Heywood, a man from the UK. He was only 25 years old when he hit it big on the Mega Moolah slot. What makes Jonathon’s story so amazing is that he won the jackpot only 25 minutes after opening his online casino account. He was only playing 25 cents a spin, so there is proof that you don’t have to be a high roller to hit it big when online gambling.

What Winners Taught Us

Reading these amazing winning stories makes a few things clear. Anybody can win at any time – whether you’re a slots player or part of a blackjack team. It’s not always about skill, although knowledge definitely helps with certain gambling games. Players looking to strike a huge win should always be sure to play at a reputable casino. Choosing a safe casino listed on this site will ensure that wins are paid out speedily. Happy spinning!