Picking an online casino with the best payout: everything you need to know

Playing online casino games is something many people around the world love to do. This is now even true in the USA, where many states have begun to legally allow online casino gaming within their borders. As a result, interest from the public has seen the sector explode and generate multi-billions in revenue per year. Top casino game developer Playtech made $1.5 billion in revenue alone during 2019!

Making sure you avoid scam sites is a must, though, as this will keep your personal details and money secure. As well as matters directly related to safety (such as checking that a site uses robust security methods), choosing an internet casino with the best payouts is wise. This will help you get more of the money you gamble back and hopefully see you win in the long term.

But how do you do this? Online-casinos.com have a very detailed page that tells you how, and rounds up some of the best payout casinos to try. If you want a brief overview of what to do now, the following will give you a good start.

Check for a valid gambling license first

As noted above, it is wise to stay safe when using any website and this is very true when playing casino games online. It can also help you find the best paying casino sites. The first way to do this is by looking at the website’s gambling license. All legitimate online casinos will hold a valid gambling license to operate, from a recognized industry body. This is naturally important, as having a valid license shows that any online casino is trustworthy.

It is also a good sign of a casino that should pay out well. Part of any license requirement is that the casino in question must submit their games for third-party testing. This means that casinos that do have a valid license carry games that have been tested for fairness and pay out well.

Choose your game carefully

A major part of selecting the casino with the best payout is looking carefully at which games they carry. In simple terms, not all casino games offer the same payout percentage. If you can find a casino whose games have top payout rates, then this will benefit you. As the house edge of the casino is lower with some games, your chances of winning are higher.

But which classic casino games are we talking about here? The king in terms of payout percentages is still blackjack. This normally sits around the 99.5% payout rate in most online casinos, which means that players should get back 99.5% of the money they play with, over a period of time. Baccarat is another casino game with a decent payout rate – typically 98.4% at most sites.

Craps is another enduringly popular game with players and comes with a 97% payout rate at most online sites. It is games such as these that you should be looking for at any internet casino, as they give the best payouts around.

What about online slots?

Of course, many people will look at playing slot games online. This is easy to understand, as they are lots of fun – a quick go on ‘Dwarfs Gone Wild’ from Quickspin shows this to be true. They are also easy to pick up and come in many different themes. In addition, they can be found on every internet casino site out there. But how do you find a casino with the best payouts for slot games?

In reality, it is not the casino sites themselves that set the payout rate of any one game. These rates (also known as RTP or Return to Player rates) are actually set by the game developers. It is therefore very important to look at which developers any casino site is partnered with, so you can access top paying titles from them.

As Yggdrasil Gaming’s deal with Genting Group in 2018 showed, partnerships between casinos and top studios are common within iGaming. When you consider that Mega Joker by NetEnt has a 99% RTP figure, it is easy to see why such partnerships are important.

Take time to research first and find best payout casinos

Although casino gaming online is fun and exciting, lots of people play to win money. Whether you play slots or classic table games, this might be the main motivation for you. In light of this, it is therefore essential to choose a casino with top payouts. If you need a few tips on how to go about this, those listed above should help.