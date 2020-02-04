Play and Earn Rewards Points Exclusively at WildSlots Casino

Join WildSlots Casino, play and become a VIP! Every bet counts from the moment you start playing. Before you know it, you will be moving your way up the VIP ladder in no time.

Every player starts out as new member status. There are seven VIP statuses to obtain with each one Prestige level.

How the VIP program works is easy. Reward points are earned for cash wagers made on the games. Earn as many points as you can, doesn’t matter the pace, to climb up to the next level. There are nonstop and attractive rewards for each level. Rewards range from free games, birthday bonuses, faster cashout speeds, VIP live tournament competitions, monthly cash back offers, personal account managers and personalized bonus offers.

WildSlots has also put together a special bonus offer for the higher status players. Some of these offers include Sunday Free Play and exclusive cash offers.

WildSlots Casino offers new players to opt-in and accept their huge welcome bonus offer of 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins on Net Entertainment’s Book of Dead slot. The minimum deposit for the welcome bonus is $20, along with a 35x wagering requirement before winnings can be cashed out.