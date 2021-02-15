Play CasinoLuck for a Chance to Win a Pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II

CasinoLuck is running their King of Kings promo giving all players a chance to win a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II and daily free spins.

Make a deposit from February 25th through the 27th and at CasinoLuck earn tickets into the prize draw for the grand prize.

February 25

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Dark King: Forbidden Riches

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Dark King: Forbidden Riches

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Dark King: Forbidden Riches

February 26

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Gold King

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Gold King

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Gold King

February 27

Deposit $20 and receive 10 free spins on Battle Royal

Deposit $30 and receive 20 free spins on Battle Royal

Deposit $50 and receive 60 free spins on Battle Royal

Earn one entry ticket for each day you make a deposit during the promotion period. A max of three tickets can be earned per player. All free spins are subject to 35x wagering. The winner of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II will be announced March 1st. The value of the QuietComfort 35 II is $250.