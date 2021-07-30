Play Desert Nights Casino with a 177% Monthly Boost

Have you claimed your monthly reload bonus this month yet at Desert Nights Casino? If you haven’t there’s still a couple days left in the month to claim an extra 177% up to $885.

Desert Nights Casino monthly promotion is the perfect way to top up your deposit and play with a few extra bucks before months end.

Bonus-177%

Playthrough- 36x

Max Bonus- $885

Bonus name- 177% Monthly Reload Bonus

To claim your monthly bonus just visit the cashier and selection the correct promotion. Once the promotion is chosen, make your deposit and once the deposit is complete the bonus will be credited to your account instantly.

There is no max cashout, as soon as you complete the wagering requirement you can cashout all the winnings if you want to. Games allowed include Keno, Scratch Cards and All Slots. Desert Nights has a huge selection of slots to play including their popular Real-Series Video Slots.

Make sure to claim the monthly reload before the month is over. If you haven’t claimed the new player welcome bonus you better hurry and take advantage of the $2,550 in welcome bonuses with the first two deposits.