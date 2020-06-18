Play for a Crazy 7,500 Weekly When You Play LeoVegas

Play for a crazy €7,500 every week when you play LeoVegas. LeoVegas has partnered up with Evolution Gaming to celebrate their latest release, Crazy Time Live!

The new game features tons of bonuses including four different bonus games. Prepare to discover what you’ve been missing when you spin the biggest Money Wheel in the online casino industry and accumulate net wins and land yourself on top of the leaderboard.

Every Friday a new competition will start. Each competition will run for three days with the top 20 players winning a prize. 1st place will take home €2,000 in cash while 20th place will win itself €100.

1st prize: €2,000

2nd prize: €1,500

3rd prize: €1,000

4th – 5th prize: €500

6th – 10th prize: €200

11th – 20th prize: €100

Although the weekly competitions only take place on the weekends, LeoVegas thought it would be a great idea to make everyone a winner with some free spins. Wager a minimum of just €20 on the new game during the week and trigger the wheel feature for a chance to win up to 20 free spins on the Starburst slot.