Play the $5,000 Miami Month Long Tournament at Miami Club Casino

There’s a new $5,000 Miami Month Long tournament and Rebate Bonus going on at Miami Club this month

There’s a new $5,000 Miami Month Long tournament going on at Miami Club Casino this month. This month’s epic tournament competition features Down the Drain. The competition will run all month long until June 30th with first place taking home $1,500 in cash.

The monthly tournament costs just $5 to buy-in with $5 rebuys. Starting balance for the tournament is $150 and $150 for rebuys. There are no limits on how many times each player can rebuy into the tournament.

The second big special of the month is Miami Club Casino Rebate Bonus. If you prefer depositing without using a special promo code, then you are eligible for the 25% Rebate Bonus. A deposit of at least $25 must be made with no bonus attached. If that deposit is a bust and your balance is $1.00 or less and you have less than 2,000 Rewards Points in your account, then you qualify for the rebate.

To claim the Rebate simply contact customer support and request the bonus be added. If all requirements are met, then the bonus will be added within 48 hours. The max bonus for one claim is $200.