Play the Big Score at Mr Green w/ €10,000 Divided into 100 Cash Prizes

Grab one of 100 cash prizes playing Mr Green Casinos $10,000 Big Score Promotion this week

Mr Green is challenging its players to grab one of 100 cash prizes in its $10,000 Big Score promotion. Mr Green needs 100 players who are willing to accept the challenge and take the cash, is one of those 100 players you?

To be one of the 100 players the only thing that needs to be done is to spin your best winning spin on each of the selection slot games. The total score earned will be added up to determine your leaderboard ranking.

Here’s an example on how to earn points. Bet $1.00 on game one and win $100 you earn 100 points. Bet $0.50 on game 2 and win $50 you earn 100 points and so on.

1st Place: €3,000 | 2nd Place: €2,000 | 3rd Place: €1,000 | 4th – 5th Place: €500 | 6th – 10th Place: €150 | 11th – 100th Place: €25

Only real money wagers qualify for the competition. The minimum qualifying spin is $0.20.

The competition is running from August 16th through the 22nd. All cash prizes will be credited within 72 hours after the promotion is over.