Play the Slots Empire Game of the Month, 115% extra plus 20 free spins

Slots Empire is calling on the brave to host the interstellar carriage to reach the corners of the Slotiverse. Play with extra free spins and deposit bonuses on the Pulsar slot

Slots Empire is giving players who will take on the challenge to host the interstellar carriage. To reach the corners of the Slotiverse with extra free spins and deposit reload bonus offers. Play their game of the month and one of RTG’s latest slot releases, Pulsar.

Get an extra 100% match plus 15 free spins on Pulsar with $30 plus deposits with code SLOTSX. Deposit $50 or more and receive 115% extra plus 20 free spins. The bonus code will credit all $75 or more deposits with an extra 125% plus 30 free spins and 45 free spins and 145% extra if you deposit $100 or more.

Pulsar is a 5-reel, 20 payline video slot that offers an intergalactic theme with cascading wins, Neutron Star feature and a 50,000x top payout. The Neutron Star explosion feature is a unique bonus that will randomly assign numbers of three to one after any cascading win. Once the numbers are assigned, they will count down to zero with every subsequent spin from the cascading win. Once it reaches zero the neutron star will explode creating huge pay wins.