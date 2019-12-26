Play’n Go Announces Partnership with LatAm Market, BetWarrior

Play’n Go Secures its Presence in the LatAm Market Through its Latest Partnership Deal with Betwarrior

Play’n Go secures its presences in the LatAm market through its latest partnership deal with BetWarrior. BetWarrior is a very successful gaming platform that was created just for mobile customers by Jose Del Pino and Morten Tonneson. The new collaboration is a logical and strategical step for both companies with Play’n Go looking to further its growth in international markets and BetWarrior looking to offer diverse content across its platform.

BetWarrior’s Co-founder, Jose Del Pino said that the operator has a clear vision of what they want and what they need to do to get there and the deliverance of quality entertainment to players in the region is top priority. Teaming up with Play’n Go will capitalize on bringing top quality content to its players as well as bring a wealth of experience to the table making 2020 one of the best years so far.

Play’n Go agrees with BetWarrior saying the operator has built its knowledge with a deep and clear understanding of the LatAm market. They are very happy to join forces with one of the biggest names in Latin America and look forward to their players enjoying high quality and fresh content via the Play’n Go platform.