Play’n Go Releases New Legacy of Dead Online Slot

Play’n Go is starting the new year off right with a new hot slot release titled Legacy of Dead.

Play’n Go is expanding on the Egyptian-themed slots category having tons of success with its other Egyptian themed slots; Doom of Egypt, Ankh of Anubis and Rise of Dead. Play’n Go promised at the end of 2019 that 2020 was going to be productive with at least 4 new slot releases every month, so far they are holding up to their promise!

Legacy of Dead is based on the mythology of Ancient Egypt offering a top prize of 500,000 coins. The 5-reel grid video slot promises an action-packed experience with every spin on your personal quest to discover the antique hidden treasures. There are several bonus features to trigger across the 10 paylines; expanding wilds, regular wilds, double game scatters and more.

Play’n Go’s Chief Executive Officer said with 2019 being a record-breaking year for the company, they plan to break their personal record and set new goals for the 2020 gaming year. Legacy of Dead is a first in a new series that promise to cement Play’n Go’s status as one of the foremost gaming suppliers in the industry.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

