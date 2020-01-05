Play’n Go Releases New Legacy of Dead Online Slot

Play’n Go is starting the new year off right with a new hot slot release titled Legacy of Dead.

Play’n Go is expanding on the Egyptian-themed slots category having tons of success with its other Egyptian themed slots; Doom of Egypt, Ankh of Anubis and Rise of Dead. Play’n Go promised at the end of 2019 that 2020 was going to be productive with at least 4 new slot releases every month, so far they are holding up to their promise!

Legacy of Dead is based on the mythology of Ancient Egypt offering a top prize of 500,000 coins. The 5-reel grid video slot promises an action-packed experience with every spin on your personal quest to discover the antique hidden treasures. There are several bonus features to trigger across the 10 paylines; expanding wilds, regular wilds, double game scatters and more.

Play’n Go’s Chief Executive Officer said with 2019 being a record-breaking year for the company, they plan to break their personal record and set new goals for the 2020 gaming year. Legacy of Dead is a first in a new series that promise to cement Play’n Go’s status as one of the foremost gaming suppliers in the industry.