Playson Delivers on the Integration of its Free Jackpots

Playson, one of the industry’s renowned casino software providers, delivers on the integration of its free Jackpots to existing and new operating partners.

Playson’s Mystery, Daily and Multilevel Jackpots are now part of its platform with a simplified integration allowing operators to switch between the games easily with no additional integration needed.

All of the above-mentioned Jackpots have proven to be very successful with players as well as increasing the average bet per game with having no influence on the game mathematics. Customer loyalty is a win, win for operators for the simple fact players are drawn to the Jackpots and its payouts. The Jackpots are supported on several Playson titles and can be connected with other promotional tools such as Free Spins, Tournaments and Feature Triggers. Some of the titles that include the Jackpots are Red Chilli Wins and Solar Queen, two of Playson’s most popular slot titles.

Head of Account Management for Playson, Michael Tadross commented on the new integration process saying they are delighted to offer the out-of-the-box Jackpots Feature to all of its operators. The company prides itself on constantly improving their features and games. It’s a good feeling to see the company’s hard work pay off with the new innovative tools.